‘Crossed limits of…’: Rajasthan CM slams Cong, RJD over ‘abuses’ hurled at PM in Bihar

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma slammed the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal for "crossing all limits of shamelessness" after a purported viral video showed a person hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at an INDIA bloc event in Bihar's Darbhanga. "Congress-RJD in Bihar have crossed all limits of shamelessness," said Bhajan Lal Sharma(X)

"Congress-RJD in Bihar have crossed all limits of shamelessness. The indecent remarks made by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav on the late revered mother of PM Modi, from the stage, are highly condemnable. The country will never forgive Congress-RJD for this act," the Rajasthan CM said on Thursday.

Claiming that the opposition parties are unable to stomach how the "son of a poor mother" has become the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that it has become a "habit" of Congress to use abusive language whenever they start losing elections.

"The leaders of the INDI alliance, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, are not able to digest how the son of a poor mother is the Prime Minister of the nation, and the people of the country have placed him in their hearts. It has been the tradition of Congress that whenever it starts losing elections, it uses abusive language," CM Sharma said.

"They themselves are corrupt, and their minds are also corrupt. The people of Bihar have understood how low this INDI alliance can stoop for votes," he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura CM Manik Saha has held the Opposition parties responsible for the alleged abuses hurled at the PM, saying that the instance happened due to the "provocation" by the Opposition leaders, due to which "environment of anger in the entire country" has been created.

"Such abusive language has been used due to the provocation of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, which is why there is an environment of anger in the entire country. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologise to Bihar and the people of the country," CM Saha told ANI.

BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu also filed a complaint against the Congress leader for using abusive comments against PM Modi, calling for putting a stop to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the poll-bound state.

The Opposition party, in turn, has hit back that the BJP is "raising 'irrelevant' issues to distract from the real ones.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).