3 CRPF personnel killed, 15 injured in road accident in J&K's Udhampur

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 11:54 am IST

2 CRPF personnel killed, 12 injured in road accident in J&K's Udhampur

At least three CRPF personnel were killed and 15 others were injured after a vehicle carrying them fell into a nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, reported news agency PTI.

CRPF personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir road accident(Representative image)
CRPF personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir road accident(Representative image)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the accident took place in the Kandva–Basantgarh area, and that rescue operations are underway. “I have just now spoken to DC Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated,” he said in a tweet, adding that locals have stepped forward to assist.

More details awaited.

