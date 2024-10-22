CRPF schools, including Delhi and Hyderabad, receive hoax bomb threats

Several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools across the country, including Delhi and Hyderabad, received hoax bomb threat late Monday night. The CRPF school in Delhi received two threats, while CRPF Hyderabad got one, news agency ANI reported citing sources. A view of the spot where an explosion took place near CRPF School, Prashant Vihar in New Delhi on October 20. (HT)

The threat was delivered through an email circulated to the management of these schools, it added.

The threat mails were received a day after a strong blast ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

No one was hurt in the blast but a signboard, hoardings of nearby shops and window panes of vehicles parked near the spot were damaged.

On Monday, the Delhi Police, which is probing a possible Khalistani link to the explosion near a CRPF school in Rohini, wrote to the social messaging app Telegram, seeking information about a ‘channel’ which claimed that the blast was in retaliation to the “targeting” of pro-Khalistan separatists allegedly by Indian agents.

Police sources also said that the CCTV camera footage of a suspect from the night before the incident was recovered and more than two dozen people spotted near the site just before the explosion have been questioned.

Hours after the blast on Sunday, a purported Telegram post by a channel named ‘Justice League India’ was circulated on social media. The post had a video of the blast with a “Khalistan Zindabad” watermark at the bottom.

"If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world. They can't imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI," the Justice League India said in the post along with the clip.

A Delhi Police source told news agency PTI, "The police have written to Telegram to know the details of the creator of Justice League India."

Another police source said a person in a white T-shirt was seen loitering at the site of the blast on Saturday night. “But we cannot confirm at this point if he planted the bomb,” he added.

The place witnesses a heavy rush of people at night as there are several eateries located on the opposite side of the blast site, an officer said.

Over two dozen people have been questioned who were seen near the site but the police have not got any lead so far, the officer added.