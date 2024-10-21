Delhi Police scramble for clues after Rohini blast

Investigative agencies failed to make a breakthrough in their investigation into a crude bomb explosion in Rohini Sector 14, at the outer boundary of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Public School, on Sunday morning, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. NIA officials investigate the spot. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Officials said that analysis of CCTV camera footage from three days leading up to the blast yielded no clue, but they will continue to scan footage of the past 10-12 days. Thirty people living and working around the blast site were also questioned, they said.

“The white powder that was found spread around the blast site could be potassium chlorate. There were traces of hydrogen peroxide as well. But we are trying to figure out how these chemicals were triggered to cause the blast. At least two small wires were also found at the blast site but for what purpose it was used is not clear yet. We are waiting for the forensic experts’ reports to get more clarity on it,” an investigative officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Even as the forensic reports identifying the exact chemical ingredients that were used in the bomb and how the explosion was triggered were awaited, at least three senior police officers handling the investigation said that their initial findings suggested that “potassium chlorate and hydrogen peroxide” may have been used to improvise the blast. However, confusion prevailed over the “trigger device” and the “power source”, as no trace of a timer or electronic device was found at the blast site, one of the officers said.

Also Read: CM Atishi attacks Centre for ‘Mumbai underworld’ situation in Delhi, BJP hits back

On Monday, a new CCTV footage from Saturday night surfaced on social media, showing several cars parked near the blast site and people walking on the footpath adjoining it. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Locals and investigators said that if the blast had taken place on a weekday, its impact would have caused immense damage as there is a market filled with eateries across the road and people park their cars on both sides. Also, there are two schools around the blast site and the area remains crowded during school hours, especially in the morning and afternoon when parents visit the schools to drop off and collect their children.

Devinder Goyal, a jeweller whose display board was damaged, said, “There are several eateries in this market due to which cars are parked on both sides of the roads and waiters deliver inside cars. If this had happened during the day or even at night on any given day, several people may have died.”

The FIR

The first information report (FIR) registered by local police based on a daily diary (DD) entry, said that the officer went to the “post-blast crime scene”.

“Local inquiries revealed that there had been a loud noise accompanied by white fumes of smoke. A hole in the boundary wall of the school is evident, caused by the blast,” the document (FIR) read.

The FIR further mentioned that the caller, identified as Akash, was interrogated and he said he was sleeping at his house when he heard the explosion and called the police. “During the inspection, white powder was found scattered near the site,” the FIR read.

Forensic view

A senior official from the forensic science laboratory said that their team lifted exhibits from the spot that included white powder that was in a poly bag, as well as scattered around on the footpath, two small pieces of wire and a black coil. “Preliminary inspection revealed that the explosive was put inside a polythene and then put in the half-foot-deep pit adjacent to the boundary wall,” the official, requesting anonymity, said.

According to FSL officials, there was no evidence of a detonator or device that could have remotely triggered the blast. “It’s a matter of investigation to ascertain how the explosive went off as it doesn’t appear to be controlled remotely; no such chemical found to suggest that the explosive could attain a certain temperature,” the official said.

CCTV under lens

Investigators said that CCTV footage from three to four shops across the road and the scene of the crime has been obtained. “The team has seen CCTV footage till three days ago, starting from the time of the blast. The team has not been able to find anyone specifically putting anything in the pit. We are examining the footage again and checking beyond three days as well,” the first police officer said.

Police said they also questioned 20 men working at a food joint across the road and a few security guards from the area to ascertain any possible suspicious activity in the area. “The men often go across the road and sit near the boundary wall of the school for shade. Many of them were seen sitting near the spot the last few days,” the officer cited above said.

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and CRPF from Pune also visited the blast site on Monday afternoon and spent a few hours, inspecting the place and collecting evidence.