Khalistani terrorist Pannun's threat to Air India passengers: ‘Don’t fly on…'

ByHT News Desk
Oct 21, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's threat coincides with what he claims as the “40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide” in India.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a new threat to Air India on Monday, asking passengers not to travel in the airline from November 1 to 19, reported India Today.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is a 56-year-old dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.(REUTERS)
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is a 56-year-old dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.(REUTERS)

Pannun's threat coincides with what he claims as the “40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide” in India. The head of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) threat indicates the possibility of an attack on Air India's flights. It also follows a pattern, where Pannun issued a similar threat last year, the report said.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun & SFJ?

He is a prominent figure in the Khalistan separatist movement, which seeks to establish an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, out of India's Punjab. He is a US-based lawyer and the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organization that advocates for a separate Khalistan through legal and political means.

Also read | US indicts ex-RAW man over plot to kill Pannun

Pannun has organized referendums and campaigns to draw international attention to the cause. SFJ, under his leadership, has often used digital platforms to promote Khalistan’s independence, and Pannun himself has been involved in filing lawsuits against Indian officials and promoting what he calls "Referendum 2020" to gauge Sikh support for the Khalistan movement.

Pannun was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in July 2020 for his activities related to promoting “separatism and inciting violence”. The government of India has also issued multiple warrants for his arrest, and his properties in India have been seized.

Also read | Ex-RAW official declared ‘wanted’ by FBI in Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot case. What are charges against Vikas Yadav?

Despite his designation as a terrorist in India, Pannun remains active in the international political landscape, particularly in countries like Canada, the UK, and the US, where he lobbies for support for the Khalistan movement.

He also holds Canadian citizenship, and his activities has been a source of diplomatic tension between India and these countries, Canada in particular.

Pannun's threat comes amid widespread anxiety over a series of hoax bomb calls to flights disrupting airline operations in India.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Follow Us On