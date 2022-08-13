Home / India News / CRPF soldier injured in Srinagar grenade attack

CRPF soldier injured in Srinagar grenade attack

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 05:08 AM IST
  • The CRPF personnel sustained minor injuries in the attack, police said.
The grenade attack in Old City Eidgah in Srinagar came two days after four soldiers, including a junior commissioner officer, were killed and two injured after terrorists attempted to storm an army camp in Rajouri district. (AP)
The grenade attack in Old City Eidgah in Srinagar came two days after four soldiers, including a junior commissioner officer, were killed and two injured after terrorists attempted to storm an army camp in Rajouri district. (AP)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces personnel in Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The attack in Old City Eidgah came two days after four soldiers, including a junior commissioner officer, were killed and two injured after terrorists attempted to storm an army camp in Rajouri district.

The CRPF personnel sustained minor injuries in the attack, police said.

“One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan Road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel,” Srinagar police said in a tweet.

“Cordon and Search operations have been launched to nab the culprit(s),” they added.

Local reports said the grenade was hurled at a CRPF bunker.

Ahead of Independence Day, a security review meeting was chaired by Srinagar superintendent of police Rakesh Balawal on Friday.

“All Gazetted officers of Srinagar district participated in the meeting. This meeting was with respect to Independence day 2022 celebrations,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crpf
crpf
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out