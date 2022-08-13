CRPF soldier injured in Srinagar grenade attack

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces personnel in Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The attack in Old City Eidgah came two days after four soldiers, including a junior commissioner officer, were killed and two injured after terrorists attempted to storm an army camp in Rajouri district.

The CRPF personnel sustained minor injuries in the attack, police said.

“One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan Road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel,” Srinagar police said in a tweet.

“Cordon and Search operations have been launched to nab the culprit(s),” they added.

Local reports said the grenade was hurled at a CRPF bunker.

Ahead of Independence Day, a security review meeting was chaired by Srinagar superintendent of police Rakesh Balawal on Friday.

“All Gazetted officers of Srinagar district participated in the meeting. This meeting was with respect to Independence day 2022 celebrations,” the officer said.

