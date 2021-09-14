Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CRPF recovers 6 Chinese hand grenades in J&K
india news

CRPF recovers 6 Chinese hand grenades in J&K

The grenades, however, were old and were hidden in a bag filled with sand.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The grenades were handed over to the Central Reserve Police forces Bomb Disposal squad and state police for disposal adhering to safety protocols and SOP.(HT File)

The Central Reserve Police Force recovered six Chinese hand grenades from a sandbag at Bemina in Srinagar on Monday, an official said.

The grenades, however, were old and were hidden in a bag filled with sand. The CRPF spokesman said: “During routine Road Opening exercise, along NH 44, the alert troopers of 73 Battalion CRPF recovered 6 Chinese grenades from a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina.” “The alacrity of troops averted an incident on the busy highway. Considering the huge rush on the highway, the grenades were not demolished in-situ,” the spokesman added. He said the grenades were handed over to the Central Reserve Police forces Bomb Disposal squad and state police for disposal adhering to safety protocols and SOP.

