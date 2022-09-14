CRZ norms violation: Kerala seven-star resort’s demolition to begin today

The demolition of a seven-star resort and villa project on a small island in Vembanad lake in Alapuzha district will commence from Thursday for violating coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms, district authorities said on Wednesday.

The project promoted by Muthoot and Kuwait-based Kapico groups had constructed 54 modern villas and other facilities in Nediyathuruth island in 2007.

In March 2013, the Kerala high court, while hearing a petition of a group of environmental activists, ruled that it was a clear violation of CRZ norms and ordered demolition of all structures. Later, it got into several rounds of litigations.

In 2020, the Supreme Court had upheld the verdict of the HC observing that construction on the backwater island violated coastal regulation norms.

But demolition was delayed again as the construction was done on a fragile lake surrounded by water.

Environmentalists have called for utmost caution during the demolition of 36,000 square feet area valued over ₹200 crore, saying there are possibilities that debris and waste could fall in the lake.

Different courts had later pulled up the district administration several times for delaying the demolition.

Last week, district collector Krishna Theja took possession of the property and said district administration will start demolition in a staggered manner without affecting the lake and adjoining areas.

Like other demolished projects in Kochi and Noida, the court is yet to announce relief for occupants.