CUET 2022: Challenges galore as students brace for UG admissions

The first-ever Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) 2022 began on Friday and students seem to be worried and panic-stricken as some of them received their admit cards only a few days back while others saw the exam centres reshuffled a day before.

Here’s a lowdown on the issues students have faced so far prior to the entrance exam.

Exam centres reshuffled last minute

Students were sent emails informing them about the change in the exam centres less than 24 hours before the exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, cited technical problems as the reason for the sudden reshuffling of centres.

Distribution of admit cards a few days ahead of exam

The majority of students have been raising concerns for not getting sufficient time to prepare before exams. Admit cards were reportedly distributed 2-3 days before the date of the exam.

“We are facing many difficulties. Admit cards are released 2 days before exams, mine is tomorrow while my competitors will give on August 18. Time gap for preparation is not justified for the same level of question paper,” said Leena Yadav, a CUET candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

Convoluted unique combination method

A unique combination method has been implemented for allocating exam dates for different subjects. With the vast number of subjects, there are over 50,000 possible combinations that can be applied. Students and parents are vexed to figure out the unique combination.

Uncertainty of CUET syllabus

Students are terrified of the “extra” element that will be asked in exams, apart from Class 11 and 12 syllabus. Several students are struggling to understand the CUET syllabus amid the limited time they have to prepare.

“I have not taken any coaching. I am going to use the hit-and-run method. I have no idea what questions will come in the examination. I cannot revise even the portion I studied in school,” said Munit Srivastava, a CUET candidate from Delhi.

