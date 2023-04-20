CUET-PG 2023 to be conducted between June 5-12

The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admission (CUET-PG) will be conducted between June 5 and June 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday.

This year, a total of 177 universities are participating in CUET-PG. (Representative file image)

The exam will be conducted on all dates between the said period, the testing agency said.

CUET-PG provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the central universities or other participating state universities, deemed and private universities across the country.

The NTA has also extended the last date of CUET-PG registration till May 5.

The application deadline earlier was April 19.

The agency has advised candidates to regularly visit its website for the latest updates regarding the examination.