CUET-PG 2023 to be conducted between June 5-12
The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admission (CUET-PG) will be conducted between June 5 and June 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday.
The exam will be conducted on all dates between the said period, the testing agency said.
CUET-PG provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the central universities or other participating state universities, deemed and private universities across the country.
This year, a total of 177 universities are participating in CUET-PG.
The NTA has also extended the last date of CUET-PG registration till May 5.
The application deadline earlier was April 19.
The agency has advised candidates to regularly visit its website for the latest updates regarding the examination.