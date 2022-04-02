Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Curfew imposed, net suspended in Rajasthan city after communal clash

According to officials, violence erupted after stones were hurdled at a motorcycle rally, being held to mark Nav Samvatsar — the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar—when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. In the clashes that followed, vehicles and shops were set on fire, officials said.
Updated on Apr 02, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur

Authorities imposed curfew the internet has also been shut down in Rajasthan’s Karauli on Saturday as communal clashes and arson broke out in the area, police officials familiar with the matter said.

According to officials, violence erupted after stones were hurdled at a motorcycle rally, being held to mark Nav Samvatsar — the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar—when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. In the clashes that followed, vehicles and shops were set on fire, officials said.

“Around 35 people suffered injuries. Of them, around 10 are under treatment at a local hospital. One injured person was referred to a Jaipur SMS Hospital in critical condition while the rest were discharged after primary treatment,” the police control room said.

“Section 144 imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm today, April 2, to 12 am on April 4, in connection with a case of stone-pelting at a ‘Shobha Yatra’ (bike rally) in the city. Internet to also be shut on April 2 and 3 (till midnight),” said Karauli DM Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

