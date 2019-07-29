Custody death, accident and more: All about Unnao rape case

The Unnao rape survivor’s family has demanded a probe into the accident that left her critical and killed two of her relatives. They have alleged that the rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar is behind the accident that happened in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

The state DGP has said that the government was willing to order a CBI probe into the incident as parties, cutting across political lines, attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the incident.

Here’s a look at what all has happened in the case so far:

· The Uttar Pradesh government is ready for a CBI probe into the accident of the Unnao rape victim, who had accused BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar of rape, if a request is made, Director General of Police O P Singh said on Monday.

· A car in which the woman, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police had said.

· The registration number of the truck was smudged.

· Unnao gang-rape survivor’s mother has alleged that the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was behind the accident that left her daughter critical.

· Victim’s mother has also demanded CBI probe into the matter. “We have been receiving the threats. Earlier when we used to go to meet lawyers, his (Sengar’s) henchmen used to threaten us,” she added.

· The survivor was provided with three security guards but they were not accompanying her as there was no place in the car, the DGP said.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi’s barrage of questions after Unnao rape survivor’s accident

· Opposition parties, including SP and BSP, have alleged a conspiracy in the accident. Congress has sought answers for ‘lapses’.

· Sangeeta Sengar, the zila panchayat chairperson and wife of Kuldeep Sengar’s brother Atul Sengar, ruled out her family members’ role in the accident.

· The state government has decided to bear all the expenses of the treatment of the two injured admitted in the KGMU trauma centre.

· The incident dates back June 2017 when the minor girl alleged rape by the MLA

· On April 8, 2018, the survivor attempted to immolate herself outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to draw attention to the case.

Also read: Key witness in Unnao gang rape case had died in mysterious circumstances

· The following day, her father was allegedly assaulted by Sengar’s brother and his accomplices in police custody, leading to fatal injuries.

· A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe indicted the MLA and several people connected to him of attempts to frame the survivor’s family in order to pressure her to drop the case.

· A witness in the assault, Mohammed Yunus, died a few months later. Sengar has been in prison since outrage over the case grew and federal investigators stepped in.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 13:49 IST