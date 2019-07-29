Unnao gang-rape survivor’s kin allege conspiracy behind accident that left her critical

The Unnao gang-rape survivor’s family and friends have alleged a conspiracy behind Sunday’s accident and said it was intended to eliminate her and those helping her in the fight for justice against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh, his brother Atul Singh Sengar and his aides.

The lawmaker’s family has rejected the allegation.

Speaking to reporters, the gang-rape survivor’s sister said she suspected a big conspiracy behind the accident in which the survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan were critically injured while her aunt and another woman relative were killed after a speeding truck hit the car in which they were travelling in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

The sister said the MLA’s accomplices often followed the gang-rape survivor and her aunt wherever they went in connection with the case. She said the accident should be probed in detail. The gang-rape survivor’s maternal uncle too alleged it was not an accident but an attempt to kill her. He said attempts were being made on her life ever since she alleged rape.

Her father was murdered in judicial custody and various tactics were adopted in a bid to silence her, he said.

The woman’s family members said the number plate of the truck appeared to be scratched and this seemed to be a further indication of a conspiracy.

The injured lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan’s friends and juniors, who reached Lucknow late night, too voiced similar suspicions but were reluctant to speak openly about the accident. Vimal Kumar Yadav, the lawyer’s junior, said he was primarily focussing on the treatment of accident survivors and the entire sequence of events will be revealed once they recovered from their injuries.

Meanwhile, Sangeeta Sengar, the zila panchayat chairperson and wife of Kuldeep Sengar’s brother Atul Sengar, ruled out her family members’ role in the accident.

“My husband is in jail despite being innocent. I am deeply pained by the tragedy that has befallen on the family. Everyone knows the truth and it will come out one day. Why will we do something like this?” she said.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 11:00 IST