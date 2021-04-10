Home / India News / Customs interrogates Kerala Speaker in dollar smuggling case
india news

Customs interrogates Kerala Speaker in dollar smuggling case

The Speaker was questioned on the basis of statements given by the two main accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. They reportedly told officials that the speaker was close to many officials of the Consulate.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Sreeramakrishnan allegedly travelled with Suresh several times to West Asian countries and he had invested heavily in an educational group in one of the Middle-Eastern countries. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

Kerala legislative assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan was questioned by customs officials on Saturday at his official residence in connection with the dollar smuggling case. Later his private flat in the state capital was also searched.

Earlier the customs department had served several notices to him to appear before the agency but he failed citing many reasons. Customs officials later confirmed this and said the questioning went on for five hours. The dollar smuggling case pertains to the alleged smuggling of 1.30 crore by a former head of the finance department of the UAE Consulate at the state capital, to Muscat in Oman.

The Speaker was questioned on the basis of statements given by the two main accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. They reportedly told officials that the speaker was close to many officials of the Consulate.

After the gold smuggling case surfaced last July, there were reports allegedly linking the main accused Suresh with the Speaker. He later admitted that he knew Suresh as an employee of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate and attended some functions on her invitation. But the opposition Congress and BJP alleged that it was more than an ‘official relationship’ and that Sreeramakrishnan had travelled with Suresh several times to West Asian countries and he had invested heavily in an educational group in one of the Middle-Eastern countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab farmers protest against Centre's direct benefit scheme

India, China to resolve outstanding LAC issues in ‘expeditious manner’: MEA

10 states face severe Covid-19 vaccine shortage. Here's a list

COVID-19: A year on, India's situation grimmer with 'more infectious' variants

They also alleged the accused smuggled US dollars to the Gulf countries using Sreeramakrishnan’s green channel access. They said that a major portion of the smuggled US dollars was commission obtained from various projects in the state. But the Speaker had denied all these allegations.

Sreeramakrishnan also refuted a report circulating on some social media sites that he attempted suicide. “I am not the one who takes respite in death. I am not a coward,” he said in a Facebook post saying some people were busy churning out malicious stories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP