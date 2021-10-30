CVC directs depts to keep eye on ‘officers of doubtful integrity’

Updating its manual after a gap of four years, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has directed government departments and administrations to prepare a list of “unscrupulous contractors, suppliers, firms and clearing agents” suspected of indulging in corrupt practices and share the names with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On its part, the central anti-corruption probe agency will also pass information pertaining to any corrupt practices by contractors and agents to the concerned departments.

A drafting committee, headed by chief vigilance commissioner Suresh N Patel and assisted by CBI special director Praveen Sinha, finalised the updates and them public earlier this week.

The updated CVC manual is the eighth since 1968, and is a compilation of various rules, instructions and guidelines issued from time to time. It acts as a guidebook for government departments and enforcement agencies in vigilance matters.

For the first time, the CVC has included in its manual the mode of keeping a secret watch on “gazetted officers of doubtful integrity (ODI)” in the “Agreed List”. An “Agreed List” is prepared by concerned government departments in consultation with the CBI.

Similarly, the CVC has explained the procedure for adding or deleting names from the list of gazetted ODI, as well as the list of undesirable contact men (UCM), prepared by the CBI, who are suspected of resorting to corrupt or irregular practices in their dealings with official agencies.

Another key addition in the latest document is preparing an “Agreed List of Points and Places of Corruption”, which will be prepared by the CBI after discussion with the concerned head of department or chief vigilance officers (CVOs) at its local offices in the beginning of the calendar year.

These procedures have been lifted from CBI’s crime manual, updated last year after a gap of 15 years, adding details of procedures to be followed in vigilance/corruption probes. The CBI’s updated manual has not been made public yet.

CVC’s latest manual also asks authorities to extend all cooperation to the CBI by allowing them to scrutinise all relevant records during investigation, whether preliminary or regular.

“If the CBI wishes to check the veracity of information in their possession from the official records, even before registration of a PE (preliminary enquiry) or Regular Case (RC), they may be allowed to see the records on receipt of a request from the Superintendent of Police (empowered under Special Police Establishment Act),” the document said.

An official, who didn’t want to be named, said the CVC manual was last updated in 2017 but a lot of changes have taken place since then.

For example, the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act has been amended, while regulatory bodies and the government have issued latest procurement as well as banking/insurance-related guidelines.

“The latest CVC manual is comprehensive and has several new additions. The plan is to update it annually so that administrative authorities and vigilance officers/agencies empowered to investigate corruption matters have the latest information,” the official said.