Senior Congress leaders from Karnataka moved on Tuesday to play down speculation about leadership changes and internal churn, even as the party prepares for a Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi on December 27 and faces renewed scrutiny over organisational issues in the state. CWC meeting in Delhi will not involve Karnataka leadership issue: Congress

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said the upcoming meeting would be limited strictly to members of the Congress Working Committee, dismissing suggestions that broader consultations were planned. “I am not a member of the CWC. They have only called CWC members,” he said, responding to questions about whether Karnataka leaders had been summoned amid rumours of a rotational chief ministership.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Shivakumar, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, sought to distance his visit from any political implications. “I have not come for any politics here; I have come just to meet Union ministers regarding our state, for irrigation and urban development,” he said. “I do not want to comment on anything on other political issues which are not on the cards now,” he added.

While avoiding questions on leadership speculation, Shivakumar sharply criticised the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin Act, arguing that changes to its funding structure would make it unworkable for states. “This is the beginning of the end. By changing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, they wanted to kill this programme,” he said. “Which state government will give 40%. No state, including BJP ruled states, can do this. This scheme will fail in the future. 40% is impossible for any state to provide.”

At the same time, signs of internal disquiet within the Karnataka Congress have emerged following reports that former minister K N Rajanna wrote to party leader Rahul Gandhi seeking action against those he accused of misrepresenting his remarks on vote theft, which eventually led to his removal from the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

In his letter, reportedly sent last week, the Madhugiri legislator is said to have argued that his comments were intended to highlight organisational shortcomings rather than embarrass the party or its leadership. A Siddaramaiah loyalist, Rajanna reportedly told the high command that his remarks were misconstrued and that addressing internal lapses could have improved the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections.