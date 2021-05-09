CWC meeting tomorrow to review party performance in recent polls

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Monday morning to review party’s performance in the recently concluded assembly elections, in which it failed to win Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, and drew a blank in West Bengal, a senior party leader in know of the decision said.

The Congress was a junior partner in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance that won the Tamil Nadu elections.

A senior Congress leader said this would also be the first review of the election results, which were declared on May 2. On Friday, in the first Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting after the recent assembly elections, party chief Sonia Gandhi informed that CWC, the party’s top executive body, would meet “soon” to review the results.

“But it goes without saying that we as a party collective must draw the appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty,” Gandhi said, expressing her disappointment at the results. In the CPP meeting, she congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, DMK chief M K Stalin and the Left parties for their “handsome victories”. She said, “Most unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so.”

Last month, the Congress had called a CWC to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. .

