Cyclone over Odisha soon? Amid developing low-pressure, IMD says do not panic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has dismissed as “rumours” the claims of an impending cyclone over Odisha, urging people not to panic over speculation circulating on social media.

File image: Odisha chief ,inister Mohan Charan Majhi inspects the flood-affected area of Kasapa and Tarapada Panchayats on a rubber boat, in Jajpur (@MohanMOdisha X)

While no cyclonic storm has been forecast, a developing low-pressure system is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several districts of the state.

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Low-pressure area developing

A cyclonic circulation has formed over northern Thailand and is expected to move into the North Andaman Sea by the evening of September 18. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region around September 19. The system is expected to gradually intensify and move west-northwestwards towards the coasts of southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh over the following three to four days, bringing heavy rainfall to several parts of Odisha.

"People should not panic. The IMD has not predicted any cyclone at this stage. A low-pressure system is forming, which will bring heavy rainfall to Odisha, but there is no threat of a cyclone to the state right now," odishabytes.com quoted as saying IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department is closely monitoring the system and will issue updates if there are any changes in its intensity or trajectory, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department is closely monitoring the system and will issue updates if there are any changes in its intensity or trajectory, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the latest press release on IMD website, “There is a likelihood of the development/emergence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand in the first half of week 2 (around 20th September).”

The IMD said the system is likely to move northwestwards as a cyclonic circulation or low pressure area, reaching near the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast around September 22.