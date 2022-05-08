Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cyclone Asani: Important Do’s and Don’ts you must know

In Odisha, the local administration has started making all the necessary arrangements to withstand Cyclone Asani.
Fishermen have been advised to stay away from eastern and southeastern parts of Bay of Bengal on Sunday and central parts on Monday and Tuesday.(AFP)
Published on May 08, 2022 01:11 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Swati Bhasin

With the cyclonic storm that developed over Bay of Bengal set to intensify by Monday, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bengal are likely to see heavy rain this week. Strong winds have also been predicted in the three states as Cyclonic Asani makes its way.

In Odisha, the local administration has started making all the necessary arrangements to withstand Cyclone Asani. Odisha special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena said that arrangements have been made to evacuate 7.5 lakh people in 18 districts if any such emergency situation arises out of the impending cyclonic storm.

Also read: Cyclone Asani forms over southeast Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify today

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from eastern and southeastern parts of Bay of Bengal on Sunday and central parts on Monday and Tuesday. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, tourism and fishing activities have been suspended.

Here is a list of DO’s and DON’Ts from the government:

Before the cyclone:

Ignore rumours and unverified information about the cyclone

Listen to radio, watch TV and read newspapers for official updates on weather

Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity; use SMS

Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

Secure your house; carry out repairs; don't leave sharp objects loose

Seek shelter at a safer place if you feel that your house won’t withstand a cyclone

Fishermen should keep a radio set with extra batteries handy, keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe place and not venture out in the sea.

 

During and after the cyclone:

Switch off all the electrical mains, gas supply

Keep all the doors and windows shut

Drink boiled/chlorinated water to avoid any infection

Rely only on official warning, listen to Radio for official updates

Do not enter damaged buildings, they may collapse anytime

Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, and other sharp objects

cyclone asani
