How Gujarat protected endangered Asiatic lions of Gir during cyclone Biparjoy

The Gujarat government has taken numerous measures to protect wildlife, including Gir lions, and animals against the possible impact of cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall on Thursday evening. 58 control rooms were set up to receive emergency SOS messages for wild animals. (File)

Striving for a zero-casualty approach, the Gujarat government deployed rescue teams in Gir forest, Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary in Kutch and Mata's Madh, Barda and Narayan Sarovar.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday night reducing its intensity from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A total of 184 teams were formed in nine divisions of Wildlife and Territorial Circle of Junagadh for rescue, rapid action and removal of fallen trees to save endangered Asiatic lions, according to the Gujarat government. The nine divisions were in Gir East, Gir West, Sasan, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Morbi including Junagadh Forest.

Besides, 58 control rooms were set up to receive emergency SOS messages for wild animals.

“Satellite technology is being used to monitor the movements of lions during natural calamities. The forest department has developed a high-tech lion movement monitoring system for tracking lions, in which radio collars are attached to some lions living in groups. Through that, their movements are recorded in the monitoring cell through a satellite link. At present, the monitoring team is keeping a special watch on 40 lions living in Gir forest area and coastal zone of the state,” the state government said in a statement.

Teams were also placed at “special locations” in seven rivers across the Gir forest to rescue lions and human life. The people living in the Gir area were also moved to shelter homes.

A total of 46 safe shelters were created in Gir and 45 in Barda for people.

Six special wildlife rescue teams with necessary equipment were also deployed.

The release stated, “Four rescue teams have been sent to Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary and Dayapar range in Kutch at Dayapar, Mata Madh, Barda and Narayan Sarovar. Apart from that, a total of 13 teams consisting of five members have been formed in Kutch circle in the large desert area of ​​Kutch. JCBs, tractors and other necessary equipment have been deployed at strategically important locations. Three teams have been deployed in the horse sanctuary for rescue operations or other needs.”

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat Nityanand Srivastav said, “We are fully prepared and equipped to meet the challenges of this cyclone… We have created diverse teams to tackle the challenges.”

