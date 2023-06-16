Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Storm to reach southern Rajasthan; heavy rainfall expected
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: PM Narendra Modi had a conversation with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation after Biparjoy made landfall.
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after it hit the land, making a landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday night, said the India Meeteorological Department (IMD).
IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Cyclone Biporjoy moved northeastwards and crossed the Saurashtra-Kutch adjoining Pakistan coast close to the Jakhau port, Gujarat. The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph. The category has changed from very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) to severe cyclonic storm (SCS). There may be heavy rains in Rajasthan on June 16.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation in the state after Biparjoy made a landfall. Patel tweeted, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel late today to get complete details of the Biparjoy Cyclone situation approaching Gujarat. Hon'ble Prime Minister also learned the details of the security arrangements for wild animals including lions of Gir Forest.”
- Jun 16, 2023 06:38 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall on Gujarat coast after sustaining for 222 hrs
Trees and electricity poles were uprooted as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch district, bringing winds sustaining at 115-125k/hr as thousands of rescue workers stood by while close to 100,000 residents were already moved out of their homes.
A system roughly 300km wide, with the eye of the storm alone spread across a 50km diameter, Biparjoy brought with it storm surges 2-3m high and winds that gusted up to 140k/hr. The storm was expected to sustain at the “very severe cyclone” strength till landfall was complete, which was expected by midnight on Thursday.
- Jun 16, 2023 06:14 AM IST
22 injured, trees uprooted; power outage in nearly 950 Gujarat villages. Top updates
Destructive cyclone Biparjoy, which packed high wind speeds and brought heavy rain, caused complete disruption of life in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday as trees were uprooted in large numbers, power failure was reported in many areas, but it began weakening in the early hours of Friday as it moved north. At least 22 people were also injured as the 'very severe' cyclonic storm made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday evening.
Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya till 2.30am. It was expected to move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm by early morning on Friday, and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said.
- Jun 16, 2023 05:55 AM IST
‘Storm to reach southern Rajasthan': Relief Commissioner of Gujarat
Relief Commissioner of Gujarat Alok Pandey said on Thursday, “The eye of the storm is currently near the Pakistan-Kutch border. The wind had an average speed of 78 kmph. There are chances of power outages. As per IMD's forecast, the storm will reach southern Rajasthan tomorrow.”
- Jun 16, 2023 05:49 AM IST
Over 94,000 evacuated, forces on standby in Gujarat
Thousands of rescue workers, essential services staff and military personnel waited late on Thursday for the storm to pass so in order to begin rehabilitation work, as experts and officials feared significant damage to infrastructure after cyclone Biparjoy battered Kutch and Saurashtra with winds as strong as 140k/hr.
In all, over 94,000 people were evacuated within Gujarat, which has a coastline stretching over 1,600km. Some of the evacuees were taken from vulnerable settlements to further inland, where they were housed in government facilities.
- Jun 16, 2023 05:49 AM IST
About 100 trains cancelled, 39 short-terminated | How to check status
Biparjoy, the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, which hit the state of Gujarat on Thursday evening, prompted authorities to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness in the face of any adversaries, as the cyclone is expected to cause heavy damage and destruction. Consequently, the Railways updated its list of cancelled and diverted trains in the wake of anticipated threat to life and property, taking the total cancelled train to 99 up from earlier count of 76.
A notification from the transport body read, “The Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway…Refund will be admissible as per extant rules."
- Jun 16, 2023 05:33 AM IST
Strong winds break electric wires, cause power outage: PGVCL Executive Engineer
PGVCL Morbi Executive Engineer J. C. Goswami said on Thursday after Biparjoy made a landfall, “Strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil. We are restoring power in 9 villages & power has been restored in the remaining villages.”