Gujarat cop rescues 4-day-old baby during cyclone Biparjoy; video viral

Cyclone Biparjoy, which hit the state of Gujarat on Thursday, prompted authorities to accelerate evacuation efforts from high-risk areas, expected to be severely impacted by the destructive cyclone. Amid the rescue operation, a video of a female cop from Gujarat surfaced online, who was seen cradling a four-day-old baby in her arms while the police team relocated the family and other people of the Bhanwad village in Dwarka district to a safer place. (Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates) Screengrab of video showing Gujarat cop carrying the four-day-old baby in her arms during rescue operation as cyclone Biparjoy hit state.(Mulubhai Bera/Twitter)

The 40-second video was shared by Gujarat minister Mulubhai Bera, who captioned the video in Gujarati, "Bhanwad's administration is vigilant to ensure security through the service…The mother who gave birth four days ago in Barda Dungar was shifted to a safe place along with the child by the police system considering the situation of Cyclone Biparjoy.”

The official Twitter account of the Director General of Police, Gujarat, retweeted the video and praised the police force, assuring the public that “they were in safe hands.”

Cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ unleashed heavy rainfall and gusty winds across Gujarat. Anticipating the threat to life and property, the authorities had already evacuated nearly one lakh people from low-lying areas at risk before the cyclone arrived. As per the India Meteorological Department, the state is predicted to experience heavy rainfall today and tomorrow as well.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy has weakened into a Cyclonic storm, and by evening it is likely to become a deep depression", the MET Director of Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty said Friday.

After churning in the Arabian sea for 10 days, the cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression over the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal informed Friday that no casualties had happened due to the cyclone so far, however 23 people were injured. He said two people had died due to falling of a tree due to cyclone fueled strong winds but no deaths were recorded after the landfall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music. ...view detail