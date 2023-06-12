Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert, Cyclone likely to make landfall in Gujarat

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm at 5.30 am Sunday. The cyclone is likely to intensify further and make its landfall in Gujarat's Kutch. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

Waves crash against the beachline ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Dwarka district, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (PTI)

The IMD on Sunday night issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Gujarat due to Cyclone Biparjoy. “Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) & Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June,” it said.

Amid the cyclone alert, officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla at Gujarat's Kutch have started shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters. Public Relations Officer of Deendayal Port Authority Om Prakash said that six ships have left the port and 11 more will be departing on Monday. He added that port officials and ship owners have also been asked to remain alert.