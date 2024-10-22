Cyclone Dana live updates: Cyclonic storm to cross Odisha, West Bengal on Oct 24

Cyclone Dana, forming in the Indian Ocean, will likely cause heavy rains in Odisha

Cyclone Dana live updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23 and reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal the next day. It is likely that Cyclone Dana will bring heavy rains in both states for at least three days, till Friday....Read More

IMD predicted that the wind speed is likely to reach 60 kilometres per hour (kmph) along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts from Wednesday and gradually increase to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, from October 24 night till October 25 morning. The weather agency further warned the fishermen of coastal localities not to venture into the sea this week.

A red alert has been issued for the Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha on October 24, warning the residents of heavy to very heavy rainfall as well as lightening in view of Cyclone Dana. The state government has asked schools and colleges in all 14 likely affected districts of Odisha to remain closed from October 23 to 25.

The schools will remain closed in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts.

Further, the IMD has predicted heavy rains in the coastal districts of West Bengal on October 23. The rainfall alert has been issued for Purba and Paschim Medinipur and North and South 24 Parganas districts.