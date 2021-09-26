Cyclone Gulab LIVE: Educational institutions in Odisha to be closed on Monday

Cyclone Gulab is expected to start the landfall process from Sunday evening, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. According to the latest IMD bulletin, Cyclone Gulab is currently 180km east-southeast of Odisha's Gopalpur and 240km east-northeast of Kalingapatnan in Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Gulab will make landfall around September 26 (Sunday) midnight between the coasts of Gopalpur and Kalingapatnan with a maximum sustained wind speed between 75 and 85 km/hour, gusting to 95 km/hour, the IMD bulletin stated.

The collectors of seven districts of Odisha, including Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, have been tasked with initiating an evacuation drive owing to these areas falling in the path of Cyclone Gulab's approach. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on Saturday in order to evaluate the preparedness of the state ahead of the Gulab's landfall.

Besides Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, several other states, such as West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, among others, have been put on alert for heavy rainfall.