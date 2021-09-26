Cyclone Gulab LIVE: Educational institutions in Odisha to be closed on Monday
Cyclone Gulab is expected to start the landfall process from Sunday evening, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. According to the latest IMD bulletin, Cyclone Gulab is currently 180km east-southeast of Odisha's Gopalpur and 240km east-northeast of Kalingapatnan in Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Gulab will make landfall around September 26 (Sunday) midnight between the coasts of Gopalpur and Kalingapatnan with a maximum sustained wind speed between 75 and 85 km/hour, gusting to 95 km/hour, the IMD bulletin stated.
The collectors of seven districts of Odisha, including Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, have been tasked with initiating an evacuation drive owing to these areas falling in the path of Cyclone Gulab's approach. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on Saturday in order to evaluate the preparedness of the state ahead of the Gulab's landfall.
Besides Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, several other states, such as West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, among others, have been put on alert for heavy rainfall.
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 04:01 PM
Educational institutions in Odisha to be closed on Monday
Odisha government on Sunday announced that all educational institutions in the state would be closed on Monday as Cyclone Gulab nears coast, and is expected to make a landfall around midnight. The schools and educational institutions of 11 coastal and adjoining districts will be shut.
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 03:38 PM
‘Took stock of situation in Andhra arising in wake of Cyclone Gulab’: PM Modi says in Twitter post
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to his Twitter profile to mention that he spoke with the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take “stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab.” PM Modi added that he has assured all possible support to Andhra Pradesh from the Centre.
Sun, 26 Sep 2021 03:06 PM
‘Will get clearer picture of Cyclone Gulab's path in next 2-3 hours’: Special Relief commissioner PK Jena
A “much clearer" picture of the path and exact time of landfall of Cyclone Gulab can be formed in the next two to three hours, Special Relief commissioner PK Jena told news agency ANI. “It's (landfall time) [is] expected around midnight...we are anticipating about 70-80 km windspeed with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy in some places,” he was quoted as saying.