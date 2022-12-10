Cyclone Mandous LIVE Updates: Landfall process nearing completion, IMD says

Cyclone Mandous: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cyclonic storm Mandous landfall process is nearing completion. The rear sector of the cyclone has moved into the land and lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the weather agency informed.

Cyclone Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.