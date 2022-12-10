Cyclone Mandous LIVE Updates: Landfall process nearing completion, IMD says
Cyclone Mandous: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cyclonic storm Mandous landfall process is nearing completion. The rear sector of the cyclone has moved into the land and lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the weather agency informed.
"The cyclonic storm MANDOUS rear sector of the cyclone has moved into land and lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Hence landfall process is nearing completion," IMD said.
Cyclone Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:48 AM
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:48 AM
Mandous' impact in Puducherry
Heavy rains with strong winds were experienced in Puducherry. Cyclone Mandous is expected to cross Puducherry and Sriharikota on Saturday at midnight or morning.
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:45 AM
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:45 AM
Updates
Dindigul Collector declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal for Saturday.
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:42 AM
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:42 AM
Could suburban trains in Chennai be cancelled or rescheduled
In view of cyclone Mandous, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway on Friday announced that suburban trains in Chennai may be cancelled/rescheduled if necessary to prevent untoward incidents.
Divisional Railway manager Chennai Division Ganesh has instructed the Branch officers concerned and field officers to reiterate safety instructions.
"Suburban trains may be cancelled/rescheduled if necessary to prevent untoward incidents, based on weather warning reports and prevailing situation. Close liaison is being maintained with the state Meteorological Department and adjoining Railway zones for managing the situation," the notice read.
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:39 AM
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:39 AM
What Tamil Nadu chief minister said
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that all the precautionary measures have been taken in view of Cyclone Mandous.
"The government has taken all the precautionary measures and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation," said MK Stalin.
"Whatever the situation may be Government will ensure the protection of the people. District wise the monitoring of the cyclone has also been deployed," he added.
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:37 AM
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:37 AM
Mandous lashes Chennai
After Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram, several parts of Chennai are facing heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:33 AM
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:33 AM
Cyclone Mandous weakening, S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai says
S Balachandran, DDGM, RMC Chennai said, “Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast and is in deep depression and it's strength is weakening. It is moving towards Northwest direction so areas in northwest dists will witness strong winds of 55-65 kmph which will further decrease by evening to 30-40 kmph.”
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:30 AM
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:30 AM
Greater Chennai Corporation warning amid landfall
"Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) requests all to avoid going out until cyclonic storm 'Mandous' weakens. Almost 65 trees have fallen down in 3 hrs & GCC is taking measures to remove them. Motor pumps are being used to remove water stagnation in low lying saucer shaped areas", GCC warned.
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:26 AM
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 05:26 AM
Andhra on alert, disaster response forces in coastal districts
Heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash at several places in Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh, as severe cyclonic storm Mandous is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Nellore’s Sriharikota in the early hours of Saturday.