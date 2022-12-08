Home / Cities / How did cyclonic storm Mandous get its name?

How did cyclonic storm Mandous get its name?

cities
Published on Dec 08, 2022 06:43 PM IST

These member nations who name such storms are a part of the World Meteorological Organisation and the United Nations economic and social commission for Asia Pacific panel (WMO/ESCAP) on tropical cyclones.

People stand near a stone ledge amid gusty winds as dark clouds loom over the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on Thursday.(AFP)
People stand near a stone ledge amid gusty winds as dark clouds loom over the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on Thursday.(AFP)
ByNisha Anand

As Cyclone Mandous over the southwest Bay of Bengal heads west-northwestwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and the Union territory of Puducherry. Many districts in these regions are likely to face heavy downpour over the next two days, the weather office said Thursday. While heavy to very heavy rain was predicted for districts like Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur, in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area on Thursday, the IMD said a couple of places in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could witness extremely heavy rainfall on Friday. The weather department also said Chennai could face heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.

Also Read | Andhra, Tamil Nadu gear up for cylone Mandaus

Also Read | As storm nears, Tamil Nadu ready with 5,000 camps, 400 rescue staff

The origin of name:

After cyclone 'Sitrang' which had largely affected Odisha, West Bengal, and North Andhra Pradesh in October, the recent storm Mandous is named after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) proposal; it means "treasure box" in Arabic. In April 2020, IMD shared a list containing a total of 169 names including 13 names proposed by each member country, which take turns to name tropical cyclones in a sequential manner.

These member nations are a part of the World Meteorological Organisation and the United Nations economic and social commission for Asia Pacific panel (WMO/ESCAP) on tropical cyclones. After the UAE, Yemen is left to assign its proposed name Mocha - pronounced as Mokha, before the first round of the list would be exhausted and the second round will start.

When India’s turn comes next, the cyclone will be named ‘Tej’. Apart from India, Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Pakistan, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, and Yemen make the member nations group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
chennai puducherry ut cyclone + 1 more
chennai puducherry ut cyclone

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out