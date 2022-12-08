Cyclone Mandous to make landfall in southeast India; IMD issue high alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a high alert in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota as the cyclone Mandous which made landfall over the southwest bay of Bengal on Wednesday night moved west-northwestwards.

According to IMD, on Thursday morning, it lay centred over the southwest bay of Bengal on Thursday about 300 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 420 km east-southeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 460 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 550 km southeast of Chennai.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted rainfall due to cyclonic formation over the bay of Bengal.

According to predictions, several areas are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next two days.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema is likely on Thursday, it said.

Further, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema is likely on Friday.

Gust winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph, likely to commence along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh and north Sri Lanka coasts afternoon on Thursday and winds at 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from Friday morning and 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph from Friday evening to early hours of Saturday, said the IMD in its bulletin.

As per the bulletin, Sea condition is likely to be high over the southwest bay of Bengal and rough to very rough over adjoining areas of the west-central and southeast bay of Bengal till the early hours of Saturday and improve gradually thereafter.

Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough off south Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Storm surge of about 0.5 m height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low-lying areas of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the time of landfall.

The IMD has further issued a red alert for the fishermen with a total suspension of fishing operations from Thursday to Saturday. People are advised to be cautious while going outside and avoid going near vulnerable structures.