Bengaluru to witness few spells of rain over the next few days: Report

Bengaluru is all set to receive a few spells of rain in the next few days, as high clouds have settled in due to the cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal.

The city's temperatures and air quality have also been impacted due to this phenomenon, IMD Bengaluru's head told the Deccan Herald.

"The depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is on course to become a cyclonic storm and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts by Thursday morning. As a result, we are experiencing a generally cloudy sky," he said.

Due to this, Bengaluru is expected to see cloudy skies till the end of the week and typical winter conditions of the city - characterised by clear skies combined with low temperatures - will set in by the third week of December.

Bengaluru might also receive rain in the next two days because the northeast monsoon - Bengaluru's second rainiest season - is yet to end, the publication added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a cyclone alert and gave a ‘yellow’ warning to north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm ?Mandous? pronounced as ?Man-Dous? (Cyclone Alert for north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): Yellow Message. pic.twitter.com/myeuUnZ1if — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 7, 2022

A Twitter page run by weather enthusiasts, called 'Bengaluru Weather' said, "Rain is expected over Bengaluru after landfall (of the cyclone) as weakened circulation is expected to cross south Karnataka. Weather models expect total rain accumulation for Bangalore to be 40-80mm over next few days." The Twitter user is not affiliated with any official agency.

READ | Bengaluru AQI levels shoot up by 40% in November: Report

On the other hand, ‘Garden City’ Bengaluru has also been recording AQI levels above “poor” and “unhealthy” since October, especially after the onset of winter season combined with Deepawali celebrations. The city's AQI breached the 200 level mark last week. Air quality is expected to remain poor as long as cloudy conditions persist.

According to an official from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), natural air purification is being prevented by the cloud cover, which does not allow wind movement.