Bengaluru AQI levels shoot up by 40% in November: Report

The air quality in Bengaluru has seen a 40 per cent deterioration over the course of a year, going up to 93 in November compared to 66 in November last year, a report said. An official from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) told The Times of India that winter-related natural conditions and traffic emissions may be the cause for the spike in AQI levels.

AQI in the city on Monday morning was at 185, in “poor” level, with only one area - Krishnarajapura - in “moderate” category. The current PM2.5 concentration - indicating air pollutants - is 5.7 times above the recommended limit given by the World Health organisation's (WHO) 24-hour air quality guidelines value, the AQI.in website said. The major pollutants in the city on Monday morning were PM2.5, PM10 and carbon monoxide.

The AQI website also shared a forecast for the week ahead, predicting that the levels may breach 150 on Wednesday.

The website also posted a health advice for Bengaluru residents, urging them to wear face masks when venturing outside.(AQI.in)

It also advised Bengalureans to stay indoors, keep windows closed, use air purifiers in closed spaces and wear a face mask when venturing out.

The “Garden City” has been witnessing poor air quality since October, especially after the onset of winter season combined with Deepawali celebrations. Bengaluru saw “unhealthy” AQI levels last week as well, going up to 210 on Wednesday morning.

In comparison, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Patna were among the most polluted cities in the country on Monday, whereas Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Erode and Kodaikanal topped the list of least polluted cities. The KSPCB) meanwhile observed National Pollution Control Day on Friday and inaugurated a KSPCB exhibition on a college campus.