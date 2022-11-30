Bengaluru wakes up to 'unhealthy' AQI levels

Karnataka capital Bengaluru, also called the 'Garden City', woke up to the unhealthy air quality levels of 210 on Wednesday morning, data on AQI.in said. This is the poorest AQI level the city has seen this month. Most areas in Bengaluru had "poor" air quality levels with Brigade road and Bellandur areas at “unhealthy”. The only areas with AQI levels under 100 were Sanjaynagar and Venkatachary Nagar with “moderate” rating, and Saneguravahalli with “good” rating.

The current PM2.5 concentration - indicating air pollutants - in the city is 6.1 times above the recommended limit given by the World Health organisation's (WHO) 24-hour air quality guidelines value, the website added. The major pollutants in the city on Wednesday morning were: PM2.5, PM10, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone and nitrogen dioxide.

In comparison, Patna was the most polluted city in the country with 330 AQI, whereas New Delhi was at 264. On the other hand, Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland) and Sopur (Jammu and Kashmir) were the least polluted, with AQIs ranging from 13 to 33 at about 8:05 am. AQI levels in Bengaluru had gone up to 194 on Tuesday, the highest level since November 21 when the level was 144.

The AQI website also warned that patchy rain can be expected in the state capital from Thursday to Saturday this week. Air quality levels will be in 80s on Thursday and Friday and go up to 110 on Saturday, it forecasted. It also advised Bengaluru residents to stay indoors, keep windows closed, use air purifiers in closed spaces and wear a mask when venturing out.

Bengaluru is expected to see temperatures between 17 degrees to 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.