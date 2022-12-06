Cyclone Mandous | Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra districts: 5 points

The formation of a low-pressure area over South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood on Monday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ and move towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh by Thursday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to trigger a heavy rain alert l in the region. Accordingly, six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed in Tamil Nadu in view of the alert, news agency ANI reported, citing an official statement.

Here are five points on the cyclonic development:

1) As per the weather office, on Tuesday light to moderate rainfall can occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area which may intensify into heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu Weather-IMD tweeted “enhanced rainfall activity would gradually increase with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall,” starting Wednesday midnight, over the next two-three days, in view of the development of the storm.

2) The cyclone is likely to form but weather experts suggest it will weaken before reaching the coast. “A cyclone is likely to form, but it may weaken before reaching the coast,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather Services, a private forecaster. “But coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will get heavy showers on December 7 and 8. It’s a fast-moving weather system.”

3) The weather office in Tamil Nadu has predicted heavy to very heavy downpour in several districts, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam while heavy rainfall in isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, among others, has been predicted on Thursday.

4) Additionally, a few more districts may face rainfall in addition to these districts on Friday. The regional IMD department tweeted “Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Erode," are among few other districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry area that will have heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.

5) Sea conditions in Andaman sea and some parts of the Bay of Bengal, and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra will be very rough in the next few days, hence IMD has also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea.

(With bureau inputs)

