Rain in capital breaks 30-year record for Nov 1

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:33 AM IST

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, the state capital recorded 8 cm (80 mm) of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Vehicles stand on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Chennai: Chennai recorded its highest rainfall for November 1 in the past 30 years and the third highest on the day in the last 72 years as overnight downpour lashed the city, neighbouring districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu, the Met department said on Tuesday.

“Today 8 cm rainfall has been recorded at Chennai’s Nungambakkam station,” said S Balachandar, head, Chennai RMC. “The city will witness more rain for the next two days with heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.”

Data from the weather department pointed out that Chennai had reported 13 cm of rainfall on November 1, 1990 and 11 cm on the day in 1964.

The northeast monsoon arrived on Tamil Nadu coast on October 19 and covered the entire state on October 30. “We are currently seeing an active spell. There will be a lot of changes for the entire season,” said Balachandar. “We have made a forecast for this month.”

Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Balachandar said that 20cm of rain has been recorded since October 1 till now. “The average during this time is 28 cm. So, it’s a 29% deficit rainfall,” he said.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an ‘orange’ alert (to reamain prepared for very heavy rains) in several parts of Tamil Nadu for November 1. According to IMD’s 1pm bulletin on Tuesday, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala during the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. “In Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in some areas over the next 24 hours,” P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist ‘E’ at the RMC, said in a statement. Thereafter, he added, there would be moderate rain for the next 48 hours.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north Sri Lanka at lower levels and a trough runs from this system to southeast Arabian sea, the IMD said. “Northeasterly winds continue to persist along and off North Tamil Nadu,” it added.

