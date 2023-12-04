Cyclone Michaung: IMD's heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today; schools closed

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday in several places for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.The warning was issued for Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Police personnel on a road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai on Sunday.(PTI)

The weather agency has warned of waterlogging, slippery roads, adverse traffic and minor damage to loose and unsecured structures.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said its teams rescued around 15 people from the Tambaram area near Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Chennai on Monday night.

Heavy rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Michaung in the coming days. Tamil Nadu has already declared a public holiday in the wake of the warning of bad weather.

Suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections have also been temporarily suspended till 8 am on Monday, ANI reported. “Only Passenger Specials will be operated in these sections until further advice,” the Southern Railway said.

Cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

According to the latest bulletin by the IMD, Cyclone Michaung lay-over about 210 km east-northeast of Puducherry, 150 km east-southeast of Chennai, 250 km southeast of Nellore, 360 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 380 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

“It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," the weather agency said. “Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the preparations ahead of cyclone 'Michaung' which is set to make landfall in the east coast state.

The prime minister also instructed all top officials to ensure all possible help is extended to the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea during this period. The fishermen who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast by Sunday.

