Cyclone Michaung: Public holiday announced in Tamil Nadu on Monday

As India's east coast states are expected to experience cyclone 'Michaung', the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Monday. Cyclone 'Michaung' to Hit India's East Coast, Tamil Nadu Declares Public Holiday(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, and offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual.

During the cyclone period, parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Odisha are likely to experience rainfall, though with varying intensity.

Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh with winds that could pack speeds of upto 100 kmph on Tuesday forenoon.

The cyclonic storm is currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.

Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during Tuesday forenoon in the form of a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the preparations ahead of cyclone 'Michaung' which is set to make landfall in the east coast state.

The prime minister also instructed all top officials to ensure all possible help is extended to the state.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea during this period. The fishermen who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast by today.

The weather office further said there are risks to thatched huts, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, breaking of tree branches, and uprooting of small and medium-sized trees.

Minor damage to power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches and uprooting of trees, major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads due to heavy rain are expected.

Damage to paddy crops, horticultural crops and orchards is also expected, according to the Met department.

Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology Center, Chennai, said, "There is a prediction of very heavy rainfall in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts. The expected wind speed will be about 60 to 80 km/h. From Tiruvallur to Cuddalore district, the wind speed will be about 50 to 70 km/h. Fishermen are advised not to go near the sea until December 5. Puducherry and Karaikal have recorded 35 cm of rainfall."

Given the impending cyclone Michaung, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) of Indian Railways has cancelled as many as 54 trains as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers. The cancellations will be in effect from December 2 to December 7, 2023.