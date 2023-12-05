Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Storm to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today; state on ‘red’ alert
- Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: It is expected that the storm will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today, December 5, with heavy rains predicted across the state
Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh remains on high alert as weather agencies have alerted that the storm caused by Cyclone Michaung is set to make landfall in the state on Tuesday, December 5. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked all the officers and departments to be on their toes, ready for immediate relief and rescue. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been lashing parts of Tamil Nadu for several days now, with five deaths reported in Chennai due to rain-related incidents.
In anticipation of the storm caused by Cyclone Michaung hitting Andhra Pradesh soon, a red alert has been issued in eight areas - Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada.
According to weather experts, Cyclone Michaung will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on the Bapatla coast.
It is expected that Michaung will make landfall around noon, and the wind speeds near the coasts will be as high as 100 kmph. Weather agencies have predicted that harsh weather conditions in the state and nearby cities will prevail till Thursday.
A special focus is being laid on safeguarding the crops in the area, especially by procuring paddy and saving the kharif harvest. Here are the top updates about Cyclone Michaung and Chennai rains on Tuesday.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 05 Dec 2023 06:53 AM
Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Extreme windspeed expected
Once the cyclonic storm makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, the coastal areas are expected to see a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, along with moderate to heavy rainfall till Thursday, December 7.
- Tue, 05 Dec 2023 06:43 AM
Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Storm to make landfall today
Cyclone Michaung is set to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today at noon, as per weather agencies. Following the landfall, extremely high rainfall and wind speed will prevail in parts of Andhra.
- Tue, 05 Dec 2023 06:23 AM
Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: 5 dead in Chennai
Due to heavy rains and extreme weather conditions in several cities across Tamil Nadu, total five people have died in Chennai due to rain-related incidents, as reported by ANI