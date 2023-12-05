Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Storm to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today; state on ‘red’ alert

Cyclone Michaung LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh remains on high alert as weather agencies have alerted that the storm caused by Cyclone Michaung is set to make landfall in the state on Tuesday, December 5. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked all the officers and departments to be on their toes, ready for immediate relief and rescue. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been lashing parts of Tamil Nadu for several days now, with five deaths reported in Chennai due to rain-related incidents.

Commuters on a road waterlogged due to heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

In anticipation of the storm caused by Cyclone Michaung hitting Andhra Pradesh soon, a red alert has been issued in eight areas - Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada.

According to weather experts, Cyclone Michaung will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on the Bapatla coast.

It is expected that Michaung will make landfall around noon, and the wind speeds near the coasts will be as high as 100 kmph. Weather agencies have predicted that harsh weather conditions in the state and nearby cities will prevail till Thursday.

A special focus is being laid on safeguarding the crops in the area, especially by procuring paddy and saving the kharif harvest. Here are the top updates about Cyclone Michaung and Chennai rains on Tuesday.