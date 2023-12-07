Cyclone Michuang: Rajnath Singh to assess flood situation in Tamil Nadu; IAF drops 2,300 kg relief material

Life in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu came to a standstill after cyclone Michuang made landfall on December 5, with Chennai facing the colossal impact of the weather conditions. People are reeling under widespread power cuts, waterlogging conditions and disrupted mobile phone connections as they wait for relief. Around 50,000 residents in Chennai have been ferried to safety.

Rajnath Singh leaves for TN

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu for today.

In Andhra Pradesh, the cyclone caused substantial damage to standing crops and orchards as well as five fatalities related to weather-related accidents.

Over 1 lakh people in Chennai left their residences, jobs to take shelter in relief camps and budget hotels. The Indian Air Force is working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials are being provided by various agencies in the state. IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas in Chennai. Sithathipuram step dam near Sholavandan, Madurai district is currently overflowing due to rainfall in the catchment areas of Vaigai dam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones to Cyclone Michaung. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh left for Chennai to assess the flood situation there. He will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the state government. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin reiterated his demand earlier for ₹ 5,600 crore in central aid in the wake of the cyclone. He will meet Rajnath Singh today and likely to put forth his demand again. CM Stalin distributed flood relief materials and food among cyclone-affected people in Chennai.

