Cyclone Mocha: No heatwave in India for next 5 days, heavy rainfall in Andaman

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Cyclone Mocha: The path of the system's movement and other parameters will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area on Sunday.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive heavy rainfall from May 8 to May 12 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the coming days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In the daily bulletin, the Met department said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal by May 8 and further intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 9. The depression will then intensify into a cyclonic storm moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal. The details of the cyclonic storm, named Cyclone Mocha, will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area.

IMD forecast suggests heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from May 8 to May 12.(AFP / Representational Image)
Moderate rainfall is very likely at most places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from May 8-12, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till May 11 and scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls very on May 10 over the same areas.

The IMD predicted squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, prevailing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea from May 7. The wind speed is expected to gradually increase, becoming 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, over the same areas from May 9. The wind speed is anticipated to further escalate, gradually reaching 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from May 10.

In the wake of the forecasted weather conditions, the IMD has issued an advisory for fishermen, small ships, boats, trawlers, and maritime activities in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands region. Fishermen currently operating in the southeast Bay of Bengal are urged to return to safer locations before May 7, while those in the central Bay of Bengal are advised to return before May 9.

The Odisha government, meanwhile, has asked the Collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts to be prepared for any eventuality in view of the forecast of a cyclonic storm. A Yellow warning for rains along with thunderstorms has been issued for several districts of Odisha, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Puri.

In a major relief for residents, no heat wave conditions are likely over any part of India during the next five days, according to IMD.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
