Cyclone Shaheen to form over Arabian Sea today; heavy rain likely in Kutch, Saurashtra

Cyclone Shaheen is likely to form over the northeast Arabian Sea later today. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone tonight or on early Saturday morning, as per the weather department. Though Shaheen will not cross the Indian coast, it’s likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain over Kutch and Saurashtra region according to the India Meteorological Department.

The depression over the northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast intensified into a deep depression on Thursday night about 255 km west-northwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), 180 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan) and 660 km east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran). It is very likely to further move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm, Shaheen, during the next few hours.

It may intensify further to a severe cyclonic storm (90 to 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph). Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-north westwards towards Pakistan – Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast.

The system will not hit the Indian coast. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 12 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely to prevail over the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off south Gujarat coast and 40 – 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea along and off north Maharashtra coast during next 12 hours.

It would gradually increase thereafter, becoming squally wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over the northeast Arabian Sea, 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph along and off Gujarat coast and 45 – 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea along and off north Maharashtra coast during next 6 hours.

It would further increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over the northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea and along and off Pakistan – Makran coasts.

A well-marked low-pressure area is also lying over south Bihar and adjoining Jharkhand. The system and its remnant is very likely to move over Bihar and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal Sikkim during next 3-4 days.

A trough in easterly is running from Southeast Bay of Bengal to south Andhra Pradesh coast at lower tropospheric levels and likely to persists during next 2-3 days. Isolated heavy rain is very likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till October 3 due to the system.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over south Peninsular India from October 1 with heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during till October 4.