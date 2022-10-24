Cyclone Sitrang: Storm gets closer to Bengal, may dampen Diwali festivities; rain alert in northeast states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ - named by Thailand, lay centered nearly 300km of Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, and is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm before making a landfall on Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in the wee hours of Tuesday (October 25). Several districts - primarily those constituting coastal areas, in both Bengal and Odisha are on high alert as the states brace for cyclone's effects amid Diwali celebrations.

Multiple teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gangasagar, Diamond Harbour, Gosaba and Kakdwip by the district administration owing to Cyclone ‘Sitrang’.

Canning district's sub-divisional officer, A Zia, told news agency ANI that they have made arrangements for medicines and ambulances. “We will ensure there is no movements on ferry ghats and there is suspension of fishing activities. Integrated control rooms made to monitor situation,” he was quoted as saying.

Bengal's capital Kolkata, and adjoining southern districts of Howrah and Hooghly, woke up to light rain this morning and an overcast sky, raising the likelihood of a heavy downpour later in the day and threatening to dampen Diwali festivities and Kali Puja celebrations.

When ‘Sitrang’ reaches the severe cyclonic stage, heavy to very heavy rain with wind speed going to 90 to 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, is likely to happen in the coastal districts of Bengal - East Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas. In Kolkata, the wind speed could reach up to 50 kmph.

Not just Bengal and Odisha, the impact of Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ was felt in Assam as well this morning, with rain battering various parts of the northeastern state. Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, and Karimgang are some of the areas that witnessed downpour since morning.

According to the latest bulletin by the IMD, all the northeastern states along with Odisha and Bengal will bear the brunt of ‘Sitrang’. Balasore and Vadrak districts of north coastal Odisha have been predicted to receive rainfall during the remaining part of the day, while in Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely till Tuesday morning when Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ makes the landfall.

Among the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, northeast Assam and Nagaland are likely to witness rainfall on October 26 as well, the IMD bulletin stated.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

