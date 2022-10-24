Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sitrang to intensify into severe cyclonic storm, IMD issues advisory | Key points

india news
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 07:16 AM IST

The cyclone is expected to make its landfall early morning on Tuesday, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip on the Bangladesh coast.

Sitrang is the first cyclone post-monsoon season in the north Indian ocean. (AP (File))
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory after a deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone Sunday evening. The cyclone, named ‘Sitrang’ by Thailand, is expected to make its landfall on the Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, early morning on Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Sitrang:

(1.) Sitrang was about 520 km south of Sagar Island in Bay of Bengal, and 670 km south-southwest of Bangladesh’s Barisal, the IMD said in a tweet at 3:17am on Monday. Moving north-northeastwards, it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, the tweet also said.

(2.) Once it turns severe, Sitrang’s wind speed will reach up to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the IMD advisory noted, adding that due to the cyclone, coastal districts of West Bengal may receive heavy to very heavy rain, while north coastal Odisha may get isolated heavy rain.

(3.) Meanwhile, offshore activities have been suspended in the north Bay of Bengal, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till October 25.

(4.) Three West Bengal districts – North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Midnapore – are likely to be impacted the most, the weather department’s release stated. It warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, and damage to roads and thatched huts.

(5.) The state capital, Kolkata, too, is bracing for Sitrang. “Necessary precautions have been worked out. Teams will be deployed in the control room, and every borough office for 24 hours,” said Debashish Kumar, mayor-in-council, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

(With agency inputs)

bay of bengal india meteorological department
