Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu today

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to weaken into depression after leaving a trail of destruction behind, the Indian Meteorological office said on Wednesday. "Deep Depression (Remnants of Tauktae) over Gujarat region lay centered at 2330 hours IST of the 18th May, 2021 is about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression during next 06 hours," said IMD in a tweet.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae.

According to a report by AFP, at least 33 people lost their lives and more than 90 got missing battered the west coast. Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to property and lives, and the Indian Navy is working to carry out search and rescue operations. It is also providing relief to people affected by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, fishermen are still advised by the authorities to not venture out in the sea.

In Delhi, light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire National Capital Rregion (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana, said IMD in its Wednesday bulletin.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed the impact of Cyclone Tauktae with with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani.