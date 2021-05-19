Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to take stock of damage caused

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the damage caused in both these places due to Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone, which has ravaged the country's west coast, made landfall in Gujarat on Tuesday. The PM will start from Delhi at 9.30am, news agency ANI reported. He will land in Gujarat's Bhavnagar and proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva. He will also chair a review meeting at Ahmedabad after the survey, ANI said.

"PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Wednesday to conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts hit by Cyclone Tauktae. The PM will also hold a review meeting with CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the State later in Ahmedabad", Gujarat CMO said in a tweet.

Ahead of the PM's visit, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday discussed with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani the impact of Cyclone Tauktae in the state. According to ANI, it is the strongest cyclonic storm to impact Gujarat since 1998.

The cyclone has also impacted the weather in several parts of Northern India. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are among the states that are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the coming few hours. However, the intensity of the cyclone will weaken in a few hours.

Deep Depression (Remnants of Tauktae) over Gujarat region lay centered at 2330 hours IST of the 18th May, 2021 is about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression during next 06 hours. pic.twitter.com/SPZHYPdqnt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2021

"Deep Depression (Remnants of Tauktae) over Gujarat region lay centered at 2330 hours IST of the 18th May, 2021 is about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression during next 06 hours," India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted around 1.30am on Wednesday.