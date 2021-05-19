Home / India News / Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu today
A 55-feet compound wall of Lokpuram Society collapsed on four vehicles at Vasant Vihar at midnight due to strong winds and heavy rain caused by Cyclone Tauktae, in Thane, Mumbai,
  • According to a report by AFP, at least 33 people lost their lives and more than 90 got missing battered the west coast.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:32 AM IST

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to weaken into depression after leaving a trail of destruction behind, the Indian Meteorological office said on Wednesday. "Deep Depression (Remnants of Tauktae) over Gujarat region lay centered at 2330 hours IST of the 18th May, 2021 is about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression during next 06 hours," said IMD in a tweet.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae.

According to a report by AFP, at least 33 people lost their lives and more than 90 got missing battered the west coast. Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to property and lives, and the Indian Navy is working to carry out search and rescue operations. It is also providing relief to people affected by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, fishermen are still advised by the authorities to not venture out in the sea.

In Delhi, light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire National Capital Rregion (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana, said IMD in its Wednesday bulletin.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed the impact of Cyclone Tauktae with with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani.

Follow all the updates here:

    PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to take stock of damage caused

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the damage caused in both these places due to Cyclone Tauktae. Read More

  • MAY 19, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae to weaken into depression

Fishermen pull fishing boats to the shore to prevent from damage from the impact of Cyclone Tauktae at Mahuva about 300 kms from Ahmedabad on May 18, 2021. (AFP)
india news

27 dead, over 100 missing as cyclone batters west coast

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:08 AM IST
In Maharashtra, 16 people were reported dead in four coastal districts. Close to a hundred roads were blocked, with thousands of tree being uprooted by gusty winds of up to 170km per hour, officials said. Maharashtra relocated close to 100,000 people to safety, they said.
A crane lifts a fallen tree after strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai on May 18, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

Cyclone Tauktae: 317 people saved from barges, 390 stranded

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades, packed sustained winds of up to 210km per hour when it came ashore in Gujarat.
NDRF personnel clear a road, obstructed by felling of trees, after Cyclone Tauktae made landfall, in Gujarat.(PTI)
india news

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to take stock of damage caused

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Ahead of the PM's visit, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday discussed with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani the impact of Cyclone Tauktae in the state.
india news

NDRF personnel clear a road, obstructed by felling of trees, after Cyclone Tauktae made landfall, in Gujarat. (PTI)
india news

Cyclone Tauktae to weaken gradually in next few hours: IMD

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Cyclone tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India. Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are like to witness rainfall in the coming few hours.
A rising positivity rate in a region indicates that the virus is spreading fast within the community.(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 hot spots on recovery road: Data

By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:04 AM IST
This trend comes as a glimmer of hope even as the Covid-19 toll continue to rise to grim new records. Daily deaths from the disease have remained above the 4,000 mark in the last four days despite a drop in new cases over the past week.
PM Modi also told the administrators that they have the freedom to make changes to any policy announced by the government to make it more effective on the ground.(ANI Photo)
india news

Efforts on to ramp up Covid vaccine supply: PM Modi to states

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 03:47 AM IST
During a virtual interaction with state and district officials, the Prime Minister described the local administration officials as “field commanders” in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the second wave of which has hit the country’s health care infrastructure.
Dr Upadhyay said the infant's recovery showed that timely and proper treatment could overcome even acute infections.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

Newborn recovers from Covid after 18 days in UP hospital

By S Raju, Hindustan Times, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 02:24 AM IST
According to Dr Amit Upadhyay, who was part of the team that treated him, the boy’s lungs were affected by the time he arrived at the hospital. He was administered Remdesivir injection and put on a dose of steroids.
Volunteers take a break during the cremation of people who died due to Covid-19, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru,(Reuters file photo)
india news

India records 4,522 Covid-19 deaths- the most in one day for any country

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The 4,522 fatalities recorded in the most recent 24-hour period surpass the record of 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12. Brazil, the third hardest hit country in the world, recorded 4,211 deaths in a single day on April 6.
People discuss how to handle the pandemic in the village of Basi, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Bloomberg)
india news

Covid-19 wiped out ‘entire families’ in rural India

Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:31 AM IST
In Basi, about 1.5 hours from the capital New Delhi, about three-quarters of the village’s 5,400 people are sick and more than 30 have died in the past three weeks.
The Student Hub’s website describes it as a platform for students to “connect, collaborate, and converse” with each other and the embassy.
india news

Indian embassy urges students in US to counter ‘bias’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:32 AM IST
The outreach was made through the embassy’s “Student Hub”, an official initiative that is meant to “engage Indian students studying in the United States in India’s development”.
The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board said it was a 100-year-old mosque and said it will approach the Allahabad high court (in photo) demanding restoration of the mosque
india news

Row in UP after govt razes ‘mosque’, Waqf board to move HC

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The structure was razed in Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil area of Barabanki on Monday amid police deployment. The tehsil is located on a highway on the Barabanki-Ayodhya border.
A group of locals had seen the body and informed the police. Thereafter, a police team reached the spot and performed the last rites.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

5 cops suspended over cremation with fuel, tyres in UP’s Ballia

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Varanasi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The action came after a video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday. The body had been fished out of the Ganga in Maldepur village of Ballia town days ago, the officer added.
HT Image
india news

E-registration for travelling causes traffic chaos on Chennai roads

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Chennai: Anna Salai, the main arterial road in Chennai, witnessed traffic jams and chaos on Tuesday as police were stopping motorists to check if they had e-registration, which has been made mandatory for travel by the Chennai Police during the ongoing lockdown
A pedestrian walks past a Covid-19 coronavirus awareness mural reading 'no mask, no entry' in Mumbai on May 12, 2021.(AFP Photo)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 06:07 AM IST
The fact that Covid-19 was a new disease, and the intensity of the first wave in some countries (subsequent waves would go on to be worse, but no one knew this back then) prompted a desperate search for drugs, in some ways made it acceptable to lower the bar for them.
