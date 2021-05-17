Cyclone Tauktae LIVE updates: Gujarat braces for severe storm in 20 years, strong wind and heavy showers in Mumbai
At least 150,000 people were on Monday evacuated from their homes in Gujarat to safe places ahead of the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae reaching the state and threatening wreak havoc.
As a precautionary measure, authorities closed ports and a main airport ahead of the cyclone's landfall on Monday which has killed at least 12 people so far.
Among the affected states, coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra have witnessed destruction and deaths due to severe storm which has uprooted trees and disrupted power supply.
"This will be the most severe cyclone to hit Gujarat in at least 20 years. This can be compared with the 1998 cyclone that hit Kandla and inflicted heavy damage," state revenue secretary Pankaj Kumar told news agency Reuters.
The 1998 cyclone that ravaged Gujarat killed at least 4,000 people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage, media reported at the time.
Cyclone Tauktae has increased pressure on local administrations already battered by a high caseload of Covid-19 infections and overwhelmed health infrastructure.
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said all measures were being taken to deal with the situation.
-
Mon, 17 May 2021 03:51 PM
Cyclone Tauktae ‘extremely severe’; expected to hit Gujarat coast tonight
-
Mon, 17 May 2021 03:47 PM
Navy, Coast Guard on high alert as Tauktae passes Mumbai coast
The Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) are on high alert as severe cyclonic storm Tauktae passes the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat on Monday.
The navy has kept its Flood Rescue Teams at INS Shikra in Colaba, INS Trata in Worli, Material Organisation in Ghatkopar, INS Tanaji in Mankhurd, and INS Hamla in Malad ready for deployment.
-
Mon, 17 May 2021 03:40 PM
2 dead in Maharashtra's Konkan region
Two persons died in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, the state government said on Monday.
Two boats anchored at the Anandwadi harbour in Sindhudurg district drowned, an official statement said, adding that seven sailors were on board the two vessels.
A sailor, identified as Rajaram Kadam, from Devgad taluka in the district died in the incident, while three others were missing.
The three other sailors were safe, the statement said.
-
Mon, 17 May 2021 03:34 PM
Raigad receives 23.42mm rains, 839 homes damaged
Raigad in coastal Maharashtra received 23.42 millimetres if rainfall till 9am on Monday in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, with the region also experiencing gusty winds since midnight that partially damaged 839 houses, a senior official said.
A release from the district collector's office said 8,383 people belonging to 2,263 families staying in homes along the seafront had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
-
Mon, 17 May 2021 03:12 PM
Train services affected in Mumbai
Local trains services of the Central Railway were disrupted between suburban Ghatkopar and Vikhroli for about half-an-hour as a tree fell on an overhead wire while a train was heading towards neighbouring Thane, a railway spokesperson said.
Services on the harbour line, that provides rail connectivity to Navi Mumbai, were also affected after a vinyl banner fell on an overhead wire between Chunabhatti and Guru Tej Bahadur stations around 11.45 am.
The banner was removed after about half-an-hour and train services were resumed, he said.
Due to the strong wind, some plastic sheets covering the roof of the common passenger area between the suburban and main lines at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were blown away in the morning, he said.
-
Mon, 17 May 2021 03:08 PM
Tauktae intensified rapidly this morning, took IMD and scientists by surprise
Tauktae intensified from a very severe to an extremely severe cyclonic storm rapidly on Monday morning, taking weather experts and scientists by surprise.
“Tauktae intensified very rapidly this morning. We did not state that it would intensify to an extremely severe cyclone in our forecast. But it did because of extremely favourable oceanic and atmospheric conditions,” said M Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).
-
Mon, 17 May 2021 03:07 PM
Mumbai airport to remain shut till 4 pm due to cyclone alert
All operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will now remain shut till 4 pm in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, the private airport operator said on Monday. CSMAI had earlier decided to suspend flight services from 11 am to 2 pm. “In the wake of the cyclone, the closure of flight operations at Mumbai Airport has been extended till 1600 hours on May 17,” CSMIA said in its latest statement.
Further, three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted due to the closure of all services at the city airport.
-
Mon, 17 May 2021 02:55 PM
Heavy showers, strong winds in Mumbai; IMD upgrades rain forecast
Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said.
The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rain and wind speed upto 120 kmph over the next few hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the afternoon.