Cyclone Tauktae: Red alert in 3 Kerala districts ahead of impending storm
Cyclone Tauktae: Red alert in 3 Kerala districts ahead of impending storm

The IMD has also issued a red alert in five other districts for Saturday-- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Located near Lakshadweep, the low pressure will move in a north-westerly direction gaining enough speed by Sunday, the regional met office said.
People wade through a waterlogged Chalai market following heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI PHOTO.)

Struggling with the massive surge in Covid-19 cases, there seems to be more trouble in store for Kerala after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for three districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta-- for Friday in view of the intensifying cyclonic storm Tauktae over the Arabian Sea.

The IMD has also issued a red alert in five other districts for Saturday-- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Located near Lakshadweep, the low pressure will move in a north-westerly direction gaining enough speed by Sunday, the regional met office said. Following the IMD’s announcement Kerala has opened control rooms and asked people living in coastal areas to keep strict vigil. A red alert means heavy rainfall with more than 24 mm of downpour in 24 hours.

Many areas in south Kerala have been witnessing heavy rainfall and strong winds since morning and high tide has been reported in several coastal areas. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has also advised people to remain indoors and take enough safeguard against lightning, thunder, strong winds and heavy downpour. Many low-lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram have been submerged due to incessant rain, revenue authorities said.

