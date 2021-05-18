Cyclone Tauktae weakens, rain forecast in Rajasthan towns: 10 points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Cyclone Tauktae, which has impacted several states on the western coast of India, is now showing a weakening trend.

"The Cyclone continues to show weakening trend. Eye is disorganising, wall cloud is weakening," the Met department said in a tweet.

Cyclone Tauktae has damaged several structures, electricity lines and uprooted many trees in various states while moving towards Gujarat.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Tauktae:

. At least 60 people from Barge P305 have been rescued till 11pm last night by INS Kochi and 18 by an offshore support vessel in challenging sea conditions, due to Cyclone Tauktae, a defence PRO was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The official also said that INS Kolkata joined in for search and rescue of remaining crew.

.It was one of the two barges which went adrift off the Mumbai coast as the cyclone intensified on Monday. Search and rescue operation Barge P305 continued through the night by INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, the defenc eofficial said.

. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in Maharashtra cleared fallen trees and branches from a road in Dahisar area of Mumbai, last night.

.Army personnel last night cleared the road between Gujarat's Somnath district and Diu, which was blocked due to fallen trees. Vehicular movement resumed soon after.

.Rain and gusty winds were seen in Una town of Saurashtra near Diu, at midnight.

.Following the cyclone, several places near Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to witness rainfall in the next couple of hours. The IMD said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Hathras, Narora, Raya, Iglas, Aligarh, Atrauli, Kashganj, Mathura, Sahaswan, Etah, Nandgaon, Barsana, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Pahasu, Tundla, Agra, Jattari, Sikandra Rao and Jajau.

.In view of Cyclone Taukate, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani last night held a meeting with officials of the coastal districts of Valsad and Gir Somnath at the state control room in Gandhinagar.

. As many as 11 Indian Navy Diving Teams have been kept on standby and 12 flood rescue teams and medical teams have been designated for immediate response and deployment keeping in view of the cyclone.

.The Indian Coast Guard Ship Samarth rescued 15 crew from a fishing boat named Milad, off Goa coast on Monday late night as the cyclone with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on Gujarat's Saurashtra coast near Diu.

.Two more Indian Coast Guard Ships at sea were diverted and directed to rush to Bombay High off Heera oil fields for rescue operations.

