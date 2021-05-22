Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal fishermen advised not to venture into sea from May 23

In view of the cyclonic storm Yaas, which is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, the head of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata Dr Sanjib Bandyopadhyay advised the fishermen of West Bengal not to venture into the sea from May 23 evening, and advised those who are in the deep sea to return to the coast by May 23 morning.

Bandyopadhyay said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal around May 22 and is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm by May 24.

"It would move northwestwards and reach near Odisha-West Bengal coasts around May 26 morning," the chief of RMC Kolkata said.

Dr Bandyopadhyay informed that the coastal districts of West Bengal will be witnessing light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 25 with a significant increase in intensity.

"We have issued a warning for the fishermen of West Bengal. They are advised not to venture into the sea from May 23, till further information. Those who are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by May 23 morning," he added.

The IMD had earlier predicted that the cyclonic storm Yaas will hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26 and both the states will experience heavy rainfall from May 22 to 26.