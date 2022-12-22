Cyrus Mistry death: Anahita Pandole, who was driving Mercedes, out of hospital

Anahita Pandole - who was driving the Mercedes sedan that crashed and killed industrialist Cyrus Mistry and her brother-in-law Jehangir, and left her badly injured - has been discharged from Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, news agency ANI said Thursday evening.

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against Pandole, who has been found to have a history of violating traffic rules. Officials said 19 e-challans had been issued to her between 2020 and 2022, of which 11 of were for speeding.

Hindustan Times has verified that nine challans were issued last year and 17 have been paid. One issued this year (in Thane) was for speeding, as were two of those from last year (in Pune and Wada).

All 19 may be added to the chargesheet against her, police said.

Last week police also said Pandole had likely not worn her seat belt correctly.

She was at the wheel of the Mercedes that hit the railing of a bridge over the river Surya in Palghar district. Pandole and husband Darius were injured. Ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole died in the crash.

All four were returning from an engagement in Ahmedabad, police said.

Inquiries so far state that until five seconds before collision, the car was being driven at a speed of 100 km per hour, and that Pandole hit the brakes 3.5 seconds before impact, bringing the speed down to 89 km per hour.

As a result of the sudden braking, Mistry and Jehangir - who were in the rear - collided with the front seats, leading to severe injuries.

The police have recorded Darius Pandole's statement - he said his wife was unable to avoid the concrete barrier due to the speed at which she was driving - but have not been able to speak to Anahita Pandole as yet. Police, however, have said her statement is not mandatory for the chargesheet to be filed.

With input from agencies

