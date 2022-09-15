Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cyrus Mistry accident: Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery

Cyrus Mistry accident: Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery

Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:04 PM IST

Dr Pandole’s femur bone suffered a crushed injury and the head of the femur was stuck in the pelvic bone

The Pandole couple was injured in a car accident in Palghar on September 4. (File image (PTI))
ByHT Correspondent

Renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole (55), who met with an accident at Palghar on September 4, underwent the first major surgery for fractures in the hip region in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaum on Thursday.

Doctors at the south Mumbai hospital, Dr Pandole was operated on for pelvic reconstruction.

Dr Pandole’s femur bone suffered a crushed injury and the head of the femur was stuck in the pelvic bone.

Given the complexity of the fractures in the hip region, Dr Peter Giannoudis, chairman with Academic Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Leeds, was flown in from the United Kingdom, in addition to multiple opinions that were sought from other experts from US and Europe.

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, chief executive officer of the hospital, said Dr Pandole is presently being looked after by a team of more than 20 multidisciplinary doctors.

She and her husband - Darius (60) along with former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry (54) and Jehangir Pandole (49) were returning from Udvada after attending a religious ceremony when their car met with an accident.

While Mistry and Jehangir died on the spot, Dr Pandole and her husband suffered multiple fractures.

On September 5, the Pandoles, who were initially admitted in Vapi’s Rainbow Super Speciality Hospital, were shifted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in a separate ambulance via road with the help of green corridor on September 5.

While Dr Pandole sustained multiple fractures including collar and shoulder bone fractures in the accident, Darius had spine injuries, multiple rib fractures and jaw fracture.

Doctors said Darius is stable and continues to be under observation.

“He will need facial reconstruction. We also need to address his spine and other injuries,” said a doctor treating him.

